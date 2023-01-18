Without any shadow of a doubt, Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano they represent one of the most loved and popular couples in the world of Italian television. Over the past few days, the couple has decided to indulge in some relaxation in the Maldives. But how much does a night cost in the luxury resort where they stayed? Let’s find out together!

Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano flew to Maldives to spend a few relaxing days. Immersed between fine sandy beaches and crystal clear waters, the future spouses and parents, for their stay, have opted for a luxury resorts located in aprivate island in the southern area of ​​Gaffe Dhaalu Atoll.

The luxury resort they have chosen to stay in is theAyada Maldives. The latter is located in aprivate island and is surrounded by pristine beaches and beautiful tropical vegetation. The structure in question offers its customers all the possible comfortsfrom private villas with infinity pools to luxury spas and restaurants.

Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano: the villa on the water

In detail, the former contestants of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini have chosen one water villa, hovering over the lagoon. Characterized by an area of ​​approx 100 square meters, there mansion in question includes a large bedroom, a bathroom with tub, hammocks overlooking the ocean, outdoor terrace. You can’t miss the plunge pool and direct access to the Maldives ocean as well as the breathtaking view.

For what concern price claimed by the couple to stay in the luxury villa, may vary according to the type of stay choice. In the case of Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano, the future parents have opted for the villa on the water which has a cost equal to 1,130 euros at night.