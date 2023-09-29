The love story between the two ex-gieffinis could have definitively come to an end: one detail would remove all doubts

Once again the names of Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano have returned to occupy ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? The rumors of the crisis do not stop regarding the couple who, according to the latest rumours, have decided to put an end to the love story. Some clues would confirm the rumors in circulation, but let’s proceed in order and find out together what happened in detail.

Although there has not yet been confirmation from those directly involved, many think that Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano are experiencing a period of great crisis. There are some to demonstrate this clues did not go unnoticed in the eyes of the couple’s fans. Let’s find out together what it is.

Only a few days ago Alessandro Rosica made public a rumor about the couple which attracted the attention of many crime newspapers. According to what was revealed by the gossip expert, it seems that Sophie and Alessandro became the protagonists of a furious quarrel in front of many people. These were his words regarding the rumor that is circulating in these hours:

Very ugly argument in front of many witnesses. Difficult situation.

Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano, definitive crisis? The gesture of the former gieffina would leave no doubt

But the rumors about the alleged crisis that Sophie and Alessandro are experiencing are not over. In these, in fact, a gesture of which the former competitor of the Big Brother VIP it’s making a lot of noise.

Many couldn’t help but notice that Sophie Codegoni hasn’t been wearing anything for weeks now the engagement ring received from Alessandro Basciano about a year ago. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if the couple will break the silence and clarify the situation once and for all.