These are the words of the former gieffina: “Serious reasons”

Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano they are no longer a couple. After days of silence, in the last few hours the former tronista of Men and women announced that the love story with the well-known deejay has come to an end. According to her words, the reasons that would have led Sophie and Alessandro to put an end to their relationship would be serious.

For weeks now there had been talk of a profound one crisis between Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano. Despite the persistence of the rumors, the couple has never confirmed or denied the gossip about them; However, in the last few hours the news that no one expected arrived.

Start with these words the announcement by Sophie Codegoni regarding the end of the story with Alessandro Basciano:

With deep sadness in my heart I come to tell you that the relationship between me and Alessandro is over. Many serious things happened, some of which were discovered only recently, that led me to make this decision.

Continuing with his speech, the former contestant of Big Brother VIP he then added:

Unfortunately, I would never have thought that the person next to me, as well as the father of my daughter could go that far.

Finally, concluding, Sophie Codegoni he then added:

At the moment I have to take a moment for myself to metabolize everything. I won’t deny that I’m really broken. I always thank you for the support you give me and I ask you for some time to overcome these events that have overwhelmed me at the moment. I thought I had a different person next to me, but I was wrong.

At the moment we do not know precisely the reasons which would have led Sophie and Alessandro to separate but, according to what the ex gieffina declared, the two would have broken up for serious reasons.