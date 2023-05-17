Fabrizio Corona does not send them to tell Sophie Codegoni who ends up in the crosshairs of controversy

After the birth of his first child Celine, Sophie Codegoni ended up in the crosshairs of controversy on social media. This time, it was Fabrizio Corona who hurled heavy accusations against the model. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

On Friday 12 May 2023 the first daughter by Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano. The couple born in Big Brother VIP has received numerous compliments from some TV characters among which we also find Fabricius Corona.

In addition to congratulating the new parents, the former king of the paparazzi has thrown heavy accusations against the influencer. In detail, he reproached her for having made a touch up to the lips during the pregnancy:

We don’t always try to make controversy and we wish the beautiful new arrival Celine Blue, obviously without dwelling on the chosen name, Ilary Blasi docet. But studying the Ig stories we noticed an injection of filler or hyaluronic acid on the lips of the young showgirl, something forbidden by all doctors during pregnancy.

Subsequently, he starred in one reflection about the obsession with beauty. With the collaboration of her team, Corona wanted to underline how the research constant of perfection has no limits even when it comes to physical health:

We wanted to wait for the birth to ask you this question: the obsession with beauty, or to better define it as dysmorphophobia (i.e. the excessive concern for some physical traits that are considered defects to be improved, ed), finds no brakes even when faced with the health of a son who today, the hallmark of every young influencer, brings joy as well as happiness but above all lots of money for advertising clients around the world baby?

Also on the Telegram group, a few days ago, Fabrizio Corona had made a similar expression taking some as a point of reference photo by Diletta Leotta pregnant by the sea. These were her words: