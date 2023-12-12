To be clear: I had been a fan of Sophie Calle for about twenty-five years when I saw her major exhibition Toi de faire, ma mignonne at the Musée Picasso in Paris. Calle (70) is one of the greatest living artists, as far as I am concerned. Her work is sharp, philosophical, humorous, existential and above all: inimitably personal. The latter cannot be otherwise, because Calle's work is always about herself. Or better yet, it always returns to the same two questions: 'Who am I?' and 'How is that 'I' shaped by the world around me'? Her great strength is that she does not sit in a corner worrying about her ego, but actively seeks out the outside world. Or better: confront it harshly. Sophie Calle Photo Yves Géant Take Les Dormeurs (1979), one of her earliest works, for which she lets various people, known and unknown, sleep in her bed for a night – to secretly photograph the sleepers. Or Suite Venice (1979): the verse was of the chase (in disguise) in Venice, of a man she met at a party. Or The Hotel (1981), for which she worked as a chambermaid in a hotel for six months, unashamedly searching through and photographing the guests' belongings. Sometimes she deliberately relinquishes power: Calle's most famous project is perhaps the vulnerable one Take Care of Yourself (2007) for which she has 107 women, including actress Jeanne Moreau, writer Marie Desplechin, a linguist, an accountant, an anthropologist (and a parrot) sing, convert into Braille, dance and calculate the email with which her lover broke up with her. . It is a billowing, comforting cloud of interpretations, as if Calle is sending an army of helping women to that one life-changing event over which she has no control. And yet it remains hers, in all its elusiveness – Sophie Calle is like an enigma that throws sand into the machine of life to extract one great work of art after another from the grinding confrontation. Picasso's sculpture La Chèvre (1950) was wrapped in white linen by Sophie Calle. Photo Vinciane Lebrun / Voyez-Vous Paul Auster In the Musée Picasso, however, I thought mainly of another early Calle project: her 'collaboration' with writer Paul Auster. It starts like Auster in his novel Leviathan (1992) partly bases the character of Maria on Calle and her work, unashamedly mixing fact and (self-invented) fiction. Calle responds by still executing a number of works that Auster has devised for 'her', including a series of monochrome meals and a public telephone booth that she furnishes as a small, cozy mini-room. Auster responds to this again by saying: Gotham Handbook to write for Calle – a kind of titanic struggle for control of art and reality. Also read

With Calle, however, you immediately sense that something else is at stake – more. Couldn't it be that Calle is (almost?) as great as Picasso in her own way, but that this has simply never been recognized because she is a woman and makes 'feminine' work? This exhibition could be a wonderful one clash of the titans become a confrontation between old and new zeitgeist – I was looking forward to it.

Insecurity

Only: never think that you can understand Sophie Calle's plans.

Because, indeed: Calle mainly uses Picasso. First and foremost as a launching pad. Already at the beginning of the exhibition we read (you always have to read a lot with Calle, in French, which undoubtedly did not contribute to her fame) that she was already invited by Musée Picasso in 2019. Insecurity immediately strikes her, followed by 'imposter syndrome': is that even possible, her next to Picasso? She describes how, several years ago, she had an exhibition at the MoMA in New York, and her mother, seeing her daughter hanging next to Hopper and Magritte, exclaimed: “You fooled them all!”

But then she returns to the museum, now during the corona lockdown, and sees how all the Picassos in the room have been wrapped, carelessly, provisionally, to protect them from the light – the museum itself has already taken care of the desecration. This is where Calle started: at the exhibition now, three rooms are full of photos of lockdown Picassos, hidden behind brown wrapping paper. But also: real Picassos, behind veils. And Picasso's statue La Chevre (1950), transformed by Calle into a bad Christo in white linen, just before a move.

Surrounding it are Picasso quotes about looking and disappearing and invisibility that could just as well have been from Calle: “We must try to see the images beneath the images.” And: “The slightest form of superstition frightened Picasso, especially drawing up a last will or testament. 'That attracts death,' he would say.”

That's it: Calle has transformed Picasso into just as much of an enigma as she is, now the real work can begin. And let me not beat around the bush: this begins a breathtaking exhibition, the best we will probably ever see of Sophie Calle.

Mother

Because precisely by using her counterpart as a basis, Calle seems to have the courage to take the viewer on a journey to the bottom of her work. Suddenly her motivations seem remarkably clear: in the Musée Picasso you realize that all of Calle's work can be situated somewhere on a five-step ladder. It starts with looking, and then goes through visibility and invisibility to disappearance and ends with death.

Take the beautiful Les Aveugles, for which she asked blind people to describe their last image, which she then recreated (and which the blind still couldn't see). The series in which she asked museum employees to describe stolen (and therefore invisible) works of art. The works about the death of her father and her mother, with a first grinding highlight: the film in which we actually see her mother die, projected on the wooden wall of a nineteenth-century room. Next to it, handwritten, almost sweet, the question to the spectators if we please do not want to photograph or film this image.

Something is at stake here, you can feel it in everything. And for fans, beware: spoilers follow.

You slowly start to realize that you and Calle are climbing that five-step ladder together – and you don't know where it will end. Look, there hangs Calle's obituary, already written at her request by obituary expert Adrian Dannatt – the text is difficult to read because of snakes wriggling over it. Photos of gravestones with just the word 'père' or 'mère' on them. And then, unexpectedly, a poster from the famous Parisian auction house Drouot announcing the auction of the 'Sophie Calle Collection'.

And damn, there it is: Calle's entire interior, all objects (except the mundane, household ones) from the house in the Parisian suburb of Malakoff, where she has lived for decades and which is often considered her most special, most personal installation.

In the inventory catalogue, 482 items, Calle writes: “My mother is dead, my father is dead, I have no children. What happens to the things in my life when I'm gone?” And so, she writes, she is already taking an advance on an auction: she shares all the cherished objects that surround her every day with the public, perfectly balancing on the border between art and private life – the shell of the enigma. At the same time it is all very cheerful and relaxed: look, Calles' silver cutlery, nineteenth-century tableware, lots of stuffed animals (including a 220 centimeter long giraffe neck and head), a beckoning seal on an apple-green sofa, the sea-blue reading armchair (with footstool) from Calle's study. The artist who stages her own disappearance, down to the last detail.

It doesn't get more intimate, you think, and it's completely Calle: precisely by speculating more and more on her absence, her death, she grows in the viewer's mind.

We are now at a crossroads together: her life path will (hopefully) continue for a while, but she emphatically chooses to point the viewer to that other path, that of her death, her absence. It is moving, precisely because of the enormous intimacy of the whole.

Knock

After that the exhibition collapses a bit. An overview of works she started, but never finished. Works that further refer to death – the twilight zone. And there is always so much to read that you quickly skip a sign, almost missing the text in a corner of the attic. “What was left in my house were two televisions,” writes Calle, “two beds, a damaged sofa, books, shoddy clothes, boxes of documents and, on the walls, traces of absence and nails. I preferred not to camp in my own house. [-] That is why I chose an office here in the museum. If you want to speak to me and the window is closed, you can always try to knock. Sometimes I stand behind this door, more often elsewhere.”

Only now do we see the door, which almost blends in with the wall. “Sometimes I stand behind this door.” Suddenly I get nervous. All those years of following, of that enigma – could she, really…? I reject the idea: Calle herself, behind this insignificant door, she has better things to do, she is too elusive, too famous, too… well, important? As if, here in the Musée Picasso, you were knocking on the gates of heaven, who would… But at that moment my hand still touches the wood.

Serena Carone, Le Cénotaphe de Sophie, 2017. Photo Béatrice Hatala/ ADAGP, Collection Sophie Calle and Serena Carone

There's a rumble, the door swings open. There she is: Sophie Calle. Yourself. The blood rushes to my head. She smiles. She wears a thin, white-padded coat, earth-colored pants, and glasses with light-tinted lenses. Completely starstruck I apologize for disturbing her, but Sophie Calle looks friendly and asks what she can do for me. I can't get any further than some stammering (why haven't I prepared anything!) – that I have been following her work for a long time, admire her, I actually want to close that door again, it is as if I have gone a step too far, as if I see something that is not intended for my eyes. I take two photos, the device vibrates. It has happened: Sophie Calle has truly risen. What that means, how to interpret this in terms of artistic content, I still don't know now, a month later. But I will never forget it.

Sophie Calle: Toi de faire, ma mignonne. Until January 7, Musée Picasso, Paris. Info: museepicassoparis.fr

Picasso's sculpture La Chèvre (1950) was wrapped in white linen by Sophie Calle. Photo Vinciane Lebrun / Voyez-Vous