The French Sophie Adenot joined the new promotion of astronauts of the European Space Agency (ESA) on Wednesday, to which close to 17,000 million euros will be allocated for the period 2023-2025.

On Wednesday November 23, the French Sophie Adenot was selected to be part of the new promotion of European astronauts. Lieutenant Colonel and Army helicopter pilot, this 40-year-old engineer becomes the second French astronaut after Claudie Haigneré.

“I am delighted to be part of this new promotion. It was a year and a half of intense preparation,” said Sophie Adenot. “The first step is to go back to school, surprising as it may seem at the age of 40. I will have to learn the work of an astronaut, which I don’t know at all,” she continued.

“Sophie Adenot is an example for the future of women in scientific and technical circles, in which they continue to be underrepresented (less than one in ten astronauts is a woman),” said the Ministries of Economy and Higher Education in a joint statement. .

“We’ve worked a lot to get here,” Sophie Adenot said when her appointment was announced. On the podium of the Grand Ephemeral Palace in Paris, a Spanish and a British astronaut were introduced by ESA officials. Another Frenchman, Arnaud Prost, was selected for the class of 2022 reserve corps.

Nearly 22,500 people applied to the European Space Agency (ESA), including more than 7,000 French citizens, the largest national representation. After a long process, 17 Europeans were selected to be part of a group of astronauts, including Thomas Pesquet. The new class of European astronauts includes two women and three men.

For newcomers, training will begin in April 2023 at the European Space Station in Cologne, Germany. At the same time, ESA will present for the first time one or several astronauts with physical disabilities, with whom a “feasibility study” will be carried out on a stay in space.

A budget of 17,000 million euros

The European Space Agency (ESA) also voted a budget of 17 billion euros for the next three years, a significant increase but less than the 18.5 billion euros requested by its director general, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire announced. .

After tough negotiations, the 22 Member States, meeting for two days in Paris, decided on an endowment that is 17% higher than in the last three years.

It is a “great success,” said Le Maire, who considered that the budget was “beyond expectations.” Paris has contributed 3.250 million euros and the contributions of other countries are unknown.

“Taking into account the level of inflation, I am very impressed by this result,” said ESA chief Josef Aschbacher, who stated that the voted budget was “necessary in order not to miss the boat” in the face of fierce competition, especially from the United States. United and China.

stay in the race

Europe does not want to fall too far behind the two great powers, which are investing massively in space and, in particular, in exploration. It also wants to maintain its position on a board where competition is fierce amid the “New Space” revolution, which is seeing the number of private players multiply, led by the US group SpaceX.

“If we want to be independent, we have to put money on the table,” said the French economy minister, responsible for space, calling on the “Old Continent” to “stand united against Chinese and American ambitions.”

“The commercialization of space must be accelerated” to catch up with the delay in private investment in Europe, urges Josef Aschbacher, insisting on the enormous economic benefits of these budgets.

These investments, to which each State contributes according to its criteria, refer in particular to Earth observation, which makes it possible to measure the impact of global warming (3,000 million euros requested), space transport, in particular for the Ariane launcher 6 (3,300 million euros), and the human and robotic exploration of space (3,000 million euros). Almost all the budget lines requested by ESA register a clear increase, with the exception of the contributions requested for the scientific programs (3,000 million euros), which are only adjusted for inflation.

Crucial pitching negotiations

Negotiations are expected to be tough over launchers, a crucial issue for autonomous access to space. European sovereignty has been hurt by the delays of Ariane 6 – considered the answer to Space X – and the war in Ukraine, which has left Europe without Russian Soyuz launchers. The ESA, for example, has been forced to use the services of Elon Musk’s company to launch two scientific missions.

The launcher issue is regularly a source of “tug-of-war” between France, Germany and Italy, admits Philippe Baptiste, president of CNES, the French space agency.

To ease tensions, these three major ESA contributors agreed on Tuesday to guarantee the future operation of the Ariane 6 rocket and its little sister Vega-C, and to allow the shipment of micro and mini launchers on ESA’s behalf.

Discussions about future Earth observation satellites, which measure the impact of global warming, are likely to take longer than expected, as “we are currently below the required level,” according to Josef Aschbacher.

Also on the table is ESA’s €750 million contribution to the European Union’s Iris project for a constellation of secure communications satellites, for which the EU plans to spend €2.4 billion.

This article is adapted from its French version