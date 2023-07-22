Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/22/2023 – 0:10 Share

Commanded by the young striker Sophia Smith, the United States defeated Vietnam by 3-0, on the night of this Friday (21) at Eden Park, in Auckland (New Zealand), in its debut in the Women’s World Cup. With this result, the North American selection leads Group E with three points.

The first challenge for the United States in its quest for the fifth world championship was not simple, as it was against a Vietnamese team, which, in addition to bearing the title of champion of Southeast Asia, showed a lot of tactical application to not offer spaces for the North Americans.

But the United States team, which is experiencing a moment of renewal in the middle of the World Cup, had the brilliance of one of its new stars to debut with victory, the 22-year-old striker Sophia Smith.

In this Friday’s match, the winger of the Portland Thorns (United States) needed just 13 minutes to score his first goal in a World Cup. Horan threaded the ball through for center forward Alex Morgan, who found Sophia Smith, who had only the trouble to beat Tran Thi Kim Thanh’s exit.

The Americans continued to force attacking moves, but, against such a dedicated Vietnam, they only had another chance to score in the 43rd minute, when Alex Morgan took a penalty, but Tran Thi Kim Thanh saved it.

However, the United States had Sophia Smith, who took advantage of the ball incorrectly set aside by the Asian team’s defense to shoot low and widen. After the break, the young striker was again decisive, but when she played for midfielder Lindsey Horan, she kicked freely to score the third and final goal of the match.

Premiere of Brazil

The Brazilian team, which seeks the unprecedented title of the World Cup, will debut in the first phase of the competition starting at 8 am (Brasília time) next Monday (24). The confrontation, which will be against Panama, is in Group F, which also includes France and Jamaica.