“It was a sweet death, as if someone had taken him by the hand and led him away.” This is how Sofia of Wessex told the death last Friday of Philip of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle at the age of 99. “He did not suffer, but the end was a terrible blow to which we are trying to get used to,” added Eduardo’s wife from England with tears in her eyes. The Countess of Wessex has become one of the authorized voices of the Windsors in these days of mourning as well as a family peacemaker. She is the most discreet and influential daughter-in-law of Elizabeth II and the one she trusts the most.

Sofía was also the first to pay tribute to the queen, her mother-in-law, and to the way she faced the death of the man who for 73 years was by her side. “It’s extraordinary,” he said after visiting her. Eduardo’s wife is in the very small circle of people Isabel trusts. With a very different personality from Diana Spencer and Sarah Ferguson, the Countess of Wessex is among the royals who work hard without attracting attention: she is the patron of 70 charities while trying to keep a low media profile despite the fact that in palace circles everyone knows the influence he has on the queen and the role she plays in the family.

But it was not always like this. The beginnings of his life in the royal family were complicated. He arrived at the palace in troubled times when the marriages of Queen Elizabeth’s eldest children were breaking up. The Prince carlos Y Diana of Wales they divorced in 1996, 15 years after their wedding celebrated just half a year after beginning their courtship. That same year Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson also announced their divorce a decade after their wedding – they married a year after meeting. Earlier, in 1992, Princess Anne had also divorced Mark Phillips. The Royal House was not ready for a new scandal and for this reason, Prince Edward and Sofia of Wessex were forced to have a long courtship of six years before marrying. This June 19, Sofia of Wessex and Prince Edward will celebrate the 22nd anniversary of their marriage that took place in the Chapel of St. George of Windsor Castle, the same where the funeral for Philip of Edinburgh will be officiated on Saturday. The couple were then 34 and 35 years old, respectively. They are the parents of two children who have grown up close to their grandmother. Eduardo, in addition, is called according to tradition to inherit the title of Duke of Edinburgh.

Sofia Helen Rhys-Jones was born in Oxford in 1965, she is the daughter of the married couple formed by the retired salesman Christopher Bournes Rhys-Johnes and the secretary Mary Rhys-Jones. He grew up in Kent and attended the local school and then enrolled at West End College where he did secretarial work before beginning his training in public relations. She worked as an employee in the press department of Radio Capital, in the Quentin Bell Organization and MacLaurin Communications and Media. He went to Switzerland as a ski representative and spent a year working and traveling in Australia before returning to the UK in 1991. Two years later, while collaborating in a charity event, he met its organizer, the future Earl of Wessex. Soon after, they started dating.

But there was a moment when his life had to take a radical change. Public relations expert Sofia of Wessex had her own agency, a thriving business that was forced to close in 2000 to avoid controversy. Once again being a member of a royal family and having a job became incompatible and, at times, a source of suspicion of influence peddling. Since then he has worked full time for the queen. He does it in representation tasks and also in more domestic matters. Sofia along with Kate Middleton make up one of the binomials that Elizabeth II trusts the most, whom she turns to when there are family issues to face. Now when the queen’s loneliness is greater her influence will grow.