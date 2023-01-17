The Neapolitan diva said she was deeply shocked and saddened by the death of her colleague and alleged rival of all time Gina Lollobrigida

Yesterday the world of Italian and world cinema learned with great sadness the news of the passing of a great actress, Gina Lollobrigida. In the following hours, the reactions of the greats of Italian cinema arrived and, among these, also that of Sophia Loren, who for years was considered her rival.

They arrived yesterday different types of news which have, in one way or another, shaken the whole of Italy.

In the early hours of the morning, the Carabinieri of Palermo, in particular the agents of the ROS team, captured the fugitive boss of Cosa Nostra, Matteo Messina Denaro. He was the number one wanted man for exactly 30 years.

A few hours later, the news spread the news of the disappearance of the great Gina Lollobrigida. Her name will forever be linked to cinema history not only Italian, but also from the rest of the world and above all from Hollywood, where it has grown up.

She passed away at the age of 95 years oldarousing sadness in anyone who has had the pleasure of enjoying her works not only as an actress, but as an all-round artist as she was.

Gina’s last years have not been entirely serene, thanks to the toughness legal battle for its heritage between the son and his agent.

Sophia Loren’s reaction

At the news of Gina Lollobrigida’s death, obviously all the greats of Italian cinema and entertainment in general wanted to publish a thought dedicated to her.

Many have wondered what was the reaction of the one who has always been considered his rivalthe other great Italian cinema Sophia Loren.

Reached by journalists from HANDLEthe Neapolitan star, now 88, spoke profoundly touched and shocked by the news and did not feel like adding further statements.

The alleged rivalry between the two was born in 1955, when the director of the third chapter of the film “Bread, Love and…” Dino Risi, who took over from Luigi Comencini who had directed the first two episodes, chose Sofia instead of Gina, who instead had been the protagonist in the other two.

In the following years the two divas they worked often and willingly together.