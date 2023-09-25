Hours of apprehension for the family and fans of Sophia Loren, fell at home in a domestic accident that he caused her fractures which forced the doctors to subject her to a delicate very urgent surgery. The Italian actress is still hospitalized: what are her health conditions after this bad misadventure that she experienced at home?

The Italian actress had a bad time domestic accident in his home in Geneva, in Switzerland. Apparently, Sophia Loren accidentally fell into the home. At that moment, her housekeeper and her assistant Ninni were with her. She was the one who called for help.

He was immediately transferred to hospital for the necessary investigations. The actress turned 89 on September 20th. In the fall she would have suffered injuries hip fractures. For this reason the doctors decided to immediately subject her to a delicate surgery.

According to press reports, the domestic accident it would have taken place on the afternoon of Sunday 24 September 2023. The rescuers immediately transported her to hospital and the doctors performed surgery on her.

Always according to what we learn about health conditions of the 89 year old actress, the surgery would have been a perfect success and everything went in the best possible way. But now she will have to rest a little to recover from what happened at home in Geneva.

Sophia Loren who fell at home will have to give up all her upcoming commitments

On Tuesday 26 September the actress was expected in Bari to obtain honorary citizenship and inaugurate the restaurant that bears her name, but she will have to renounce this and all the other commitments she had already made.

These events will also be postponed at the suggestion of the doctor who operated on you and who said that the operation was a perfect success. She will need some rehabilitation, though, before she can return to normal life. We all hope that he can recover as soon as possible.