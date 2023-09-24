ROME. Fear for Sophia Loren. The actress, who turned 89 on September 20, fell today in her home in Geneva. Loren suffered several fractures and was immediately hospitalized and operated on. The surgery was successful.

The news was given by the «Sophia Loren Restaurant» in Bari, where the actress was expected on Tuesday 26th to receive honorary citizenship and inaugurate the fourth restaurant in Italy that bears her name (the others are in Milan, Florence and Fiumicino airport). The news is confirmed by the owner of the Bari restaurant which has been open since June but which was supposed to be officially inaugurated on September 26th. «Mrs Loren had an accident and for this reason the event has been postponed», says the «Sophia Loren Restaurant Bari».