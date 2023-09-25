Sophia Loren, domestic accident. Here’s what happened to the 89-year-old actress

Bad accident at home for Sophia Lorenthe actress falls ill in her apartment Geneva in Switzerland and reports several fractures. Immediately admitted to hospital and operated, will have to remain at rest. Loren, who accomplished 89 years old last September 20th, suffered broken hips and other bones. The surgery, according to what was leaked from the hospital, would have gone well. Now the actress will have to observe a period of rest and then begin rehabilitation.

Her children are with her Edward And Carlo. Loren was expected on September 26th in Bari, where he would receive honorary citizenship. The visit to the Apulian capital would also have been the opportunity to inaugurate the fourth restaurant with his name, after those of Milan, Florence and Fiumicino airport. In September the Italian film star, Oscar winner in 1962, participated as godmother at the “One night only” fashion show event, organized by Armani at the Venice Arsenal. In June it was the turn of the centenary celebration evening of the Verona Arena Opera Festival.

