The world film diva Sophia Loren turns 87 today, and for most of her life she has devoted herself to art, film, acting and entertainment. The years will never pass by her and she is an example of several generations of actors and actresses, and an inspiration among those who today occupy a place in Hollywood, who look at her with respect and admiration not only for her career, but for her spirit and free love. In recent months we have been able to see her record “La vita damanti a se” next to her son.

The Italian artist has been characterized by her performances and has also made people talk for her famous romances and marriages, two of them with Carlo Poni, father of her first-born, and another link with Cary Grant.

Sophia Loren and Carlo Ponti love story

Sophia Loren He went on to say that until 1954 his relationship with Carlo Ponti was pure friendship and that by then Ponti’s marriage to the mother of his two children, Giuliana Fiastri, was broken. But in the biography written by Silvana Giacobini says the opposite

The Italian society of the time, in which the divorce was not legal nor was it intended to be, did not see with good eyes that the beauty became the official concubine of Carlo Ponti. As much as Sofía Loren tried to make up the age at the beginning of her idyll, the photos showed a reality: that of a couple with an obvious difference in age, status and, why not say it, beauty. Likewise, love triumphed and they married.

Sofia Loren hugging Carlo Ponti. Photo: broadcast / Memories

The first marriage of Sophia Loren and Carlo Ponti

September 17, 1957 Carlo Ponti’s lawyers proposed that since the church refused to annul Ponti’s marriage, he agreed to marry the artist by proxy in Mexico.

Someone accused Ponti of bigamy and the producer spent three years without being able to set foot in his country. The Church accused the couple of everything that was indictable, associations were formed against them, their own ex-in-laws cut out from the magazines the image in which Loren and Ponti appeared together to protect their grandchildren.

Sophia Loren and Cary Grant

Sophia was always faithful to Carlo Ponti, but in 1956 she came to Spain to shoot Pride and Passion. Apart from the argument, one of its protagonists, Cary grantHe took hold of the Italian, determined to make her his.

And in those off-camera encounters, the British actor living in the United States made him see that he would be better off living in Hollywood with him. His insistence on marrying proved futile, and Sophia defended her honor and He reiterated to Cary Grant that he would not go with him, and that in Rome his house and that of Ponti awaited him

The second wedding of Sophia Loren and Carlo Ponti

Giuliana Fiastri He had resigned himself and knew that he would never get Carlo Ponti back, so he put together a plan for him and Sophia Loren to cancel their wedding in Mexico in 1960, making Giuliana once again Carlo Ponti’s official wife. At this point the three of them traveled to France in 1964 and they asked for French nationality which was awarded to the producer and the actress for her cinematographic merits and to Giuliana for being Ponti’s wife.

Once they were all nationalized, Ponti and Fiastri could divorce before any European law. Finally the April 9, 1966, Ponti and Loren were able to marry, and maintain their marriage until the death of the producer.