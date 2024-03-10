Sophia Leone, adult film actress, dies at 26

On Friday, March 1, Sophia Leone She was found unconscious in her home and was quickly taken to a hospital. Sadly, the adult film actress died at the age of 26. The actress's relatives began a fundraising campaign after her death, in this way the sad news was made public on Saturday, March 9.

As reported by the stepfather of Sophia Leone, the adult film actress was discovered unconscious by her relatives, after failing to contact her through phone calls. Local police are still investigating the reason for her death.

Who was Sophia Leone?

Sophia Leone began her career in the adult film industry at the age of 18., also worked as a model and was a partner in the 101 Modeling agency. Likewise, Ella Leone made her last publication on social media not long before her death. She resided in Miami and was a frequent user of Instagram (@xosophialeone), where she often shared images related to her work and her daily life. The last photo of her, in which she appears in a white dress printed with flowers, was shared on February 28, just two days before her death.

Sophia Leone kept her personal life completely separate from her professional life., but she was extremely active on social media. After finishing high school she chose a career in modeling, which paved the way for her to be part of the audiovisual industry. Sophia Leone has shot over 230 videos in various production studios such as Reality Kings, Mofos, Team Skeet, etc. According to part of the statement released by her stepfather, Sophia Leone loved animals and specifically her 3 pets.

How was Sophia Leone's death known?

Mike Romero, Sophia Leone's stepfather, published a post on GoFundMe, a crowdfunding platform in the United States used to raise money for memorial and charitable purposes, among others. “On behalf of her mother and her family, it is with great sadness that I have to share the news of the death of our beloved Sofía. Sophia's sudden loss has left her family and friends devastated and shocked. In addition to the difficult process of grieving and seeking justice for Sophia, the family is also facing a financial burden they were not prepared for. “Any donation, regardless of the amount, will go directly toward the costs associated with the investigation, funeral expenses, and any other costs that may arise as the family works through this heartbreak,” she said.

How much has Sophia Leone's family raised?

Romero has managed to raise nearly US$6,000, approximately half of his goal, as of Saturday afternoon on behalf of Verónica López.“Sophia will be deeply missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of all those who loved her. May she find eternal peace,” he said.