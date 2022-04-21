Keanu Reeves He will be Neo and the Bogeyman again in ”The Matrix: resurrections” and John Wick respectively, but not as John Constantine. At least that’s what the rumors about the new HBO Max production focused on the paranormal detective indicate.

As you remember, Illuminerdi revealed that the platform was working with the Bad Robot company on a reboot of history. Likewise, there would be a lot of interest in the protagonism falling this time on an Afro-descendant actor.

According to the specialized media, Sope Dirisu would be chosen, after so much speculation and hope that Reeves will resume his role. At the moment, there is nothing confirmed by Warner Bros., but the production is expected to release an official statement about it soon.

The 31-year-old Nigerian actor is known for his role as Elliot Finch in the series “Gangs of London”, although he has also participated in several productions. A filmography that makes him an ideal candidate to be Constantine, but that also has fans divided.

What can we expect from the series?

“The logline describes the show as a darker reimagining of the character, one that will be unlike any previous project based on him. It will focus less on religion and more on the horror elements of the Constantine comics.”

Reeves would be willing to be Constantine

“I love playing John Constantine. I’ve had many Johns in my life. How many? I don’t even know. I think there are more than 10. But anyway, I would love to have the opportunity to be him again, “said the actor then.