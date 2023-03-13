OPINIONStock prices falling worldwide, ministers and governors of central banks urging calm: the fall of the American Silicon Valley Bank is causing panic. Although a repeat of the 2008 credit crisis does not seem likely, this should be reason to take a closer look at the rules for banks, writes political reporter Hans van Soest in this commentary.
Hans van Soest
