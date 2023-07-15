Nurses in the intensive care unit of the Beatrix Hospital have recently started giving patients aromatherapy. The special scents and massages make people calmer and experience their stay in the hospital as less stressful. “That has been proven, there is nothing floaty about it.”
Chantal Blommers
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Soothing #hand #massage #intensive #care #turns #bulls #eye #pain #relief #needed
Leave a Reply