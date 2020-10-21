For the past few days, Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Sheikh’s upcoming film ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bharti’ has been in the news. The trailer has also been released after the posters of this film releasing on the occasion of Diwali this year. Seeing the trailer, it is revealed that Manoj Bajpayee, who plays most of the series and the Intense, is going to tickle the audience with his comedy this time.

The trailer of the film is of 3 minutes and 16 seconds. ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bharti’ has a 1995 Mumbai appearance. In the film, Diljit is played by Suraj Singh Dhillon and Manoj Bajpayee is Madhu Mangal Rane. Mangal is a detective who spies the groom before weddings. In this espionage, Mars also breaks the relationship of the sun once. After this, Sooraj decides to take revenge on Mangal, after which a lot of fun is going to happen in the film. Seeing the trailer of the film at a glance, you will definitely remember the comedies of Rishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee’s Common Man. Watch the trailer:

The film stars Fatima Sana as Sheikh Manoj Bajpayee’s younger sister, while a strong supporting cast like Manoj Pahwa, Annu Kapoor and Supriya Pilgaonkar are present to make the comedy a strong hit. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is going to release on November 13 on the occasion of Diwali.