













Soon you will be able to play your favorite Xbox Cloud games with a keyboard and mouse









The games of Xbox Cloud Gaming They can now be enjoyed with a keyboard and mouse. You will no longer need a controller to play Halo Infinite from your browser, PC or mobile device.

Xbox continues to work so that Xbox Cloud Gaming users can enjoy their games with a keyboard and mouse, without the need for a controller.

According to the Xbox Insider release notes 2408.240321-2200Microsoft is rolling out a preview of mouse and keyboard support to Xbox Insiders who play through the Edge and Chrome browsers or through the Xbox app on Windows PC for users enrolled in the PC Gaming Preview.

“Users using the browser will need to enable preview features in their browser to access the feature. To do this, click on your profile photo on xbox.com/play, select Settings, and turn on Preview Features”.

According to Xbox, some users may still see control-related UI elements, but they should disappear once you start using a mouse and keyboard to interact with the game.

Additionally, players in browsers need to run their game in full screen mode to work with these accessories.

List of Xbox Cloud games supported by keyboard and mouse

Fortnite (browse)

ARK Survival Evolved

Sea of ​​Thieves

Grounded

Halo Infinite

Atomic Heart

Sniper Elite 5

Deep Rock Galactic

High on Life

Zombie Army 4 Dead War

Gears Tactics

Pentiment

Doom 64

Age of Empires 2

