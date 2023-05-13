Football video game lovers will be able to enjoy the long-awaited launch of FIFA 23the latest title in the franchise, thanks to subscriptions from EA Play and xbox game passwhich will offer the game for free starting next May 16.

Although the game will not be delivered as such, this opportunity to access EA’s catalog at a subscription price represents a great deal for fans.

EA Play made the official announcement on its Twitter account, detailing that subscribers to both services will have the opportunity to play FIFA 23 at no additional cost.

It’s important to note that FIFA 21 will no longer be available on both services, so those who haven’t played it yet will need to do so before the title is retired.

The news that this will be the last title in the franchise under the FIFA name has generated great anticipation among fans, as Electronic Arts will lose the FIFA license starting in the fall and the series will change its name to EA Sports FC.

Despite this, the company has confirmed that it will maintain the licenses for teams, leagues, stadiums and more, to continue offering a complete gaming experience.

In conclusion, the launch of FIFA 23 is a great event for fans of football and gaming, as they will be able to enjoy the game for free with their EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions.

In addition, Electronic Arts claims to continue providing a complete gaming experience despite the loss of the FIFA license.

FIFA 23: the last title with the name of FIFA

FIFA 23 has generated a lot of expectation for being the last title in the franchise with the name of FIFA. This news has been met with some surprise by fans of the game, as the name FIFA has been synonymous with the franchise for over two decades.

However, this decision by Electronic Arts to change the name of the series to EA Sports FC does not mean that the franchise will lose its essence.

The company has confirmed that it will keep the licenses for teams, leagues, stadiums and other important aspects that make FIFA a complete game.

Furthermore, this decision will allow Electronic Arts to be more creative in creating new soccer games and explore other possibilities that are not necessarily related to FIFA. This is a unique opportunity for the company to offer new titles that can appeal to an even wider audience.

On the other hand, FIFA 23 promises to be one of the most impressive games in the franchise, with a series of improvements and new features that will make the game more realistic and exciting than ever.

Among the most outstanding novelties is HyperMotion, a technology that allows a more fluid and authentic gaming experience.

Ultimately, FIFA 23 represents an important milestone in the history of the franchise and, although the loss of the FIFA license is a significant change, the company remains committed to offering a complete gaming experience to its fans.