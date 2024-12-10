Assuming you specifically want a new Hyundai, you’ll now be able to buy it on Amazon and ‘add to cart’. The announcement was announced at the end of 2023, and the giant stated that it would arrive sometime in 2024; Amazon Autos is finally available, just before the end of the year.

The Korean automaker is the only one working with Amazon Autos, although the retailer on-line says it will “roll out” services with other dealers and manufacturers in 2025. Customers can search for the Hyundai make or model they want, and find vehicles with the combination of features they request at nearby dealerships. There are endless options: from upholstery, color, to valuing your current car to estimate the trade-in price. According to Amazon, it is working with an “independent third party” to determine exchange values.

Add your dream car to the “cart”

The purchasing process offers the option to pay in full or obtain financing assistance, although interest rates may vary. Finally, buyers can electronically sign most paperwork on Amazon and then make an appointment to pick up their new vehicle at a Hyundai dealership. This feature comes with features that feel like “hardcore” to the Amazon shopping experience: user reviews, star ratings, and an add to cart button. Throw in some soap and some gym headphones while you shop for that $66,000 IONIQ 5.

Unlike everything else Amazon sells on its website, it won’t offer shipping service for the cars, so you’ll have to pick it up in person at a dealership; There are also some stipulations that make the service not “as simple” as generic purchases on the platform usually are. At the moment, Amazon Autos is only available in 48 US stateswith plans to reach other parts of the world.

Amazon will guide the customer step by step through a credit application so they know all the rates and discounts. It will then be sent to the dealer, and the requester will receive a response in 90 seconds or less. Alondra Flores via Amazon

Amazon does not take a wrong step

Amazon’s move makes sense in an always-online world where vehicles are full of software and riddled with subscription fees. It is also illustrative of the changes in consumer behavior that are leading to the “Amazonization” of car purchasing. Manufacturers like Tesla and Rivian sell their vehicles to customers almost exclusively online; other automakers will surely follow, and It is clear that Amazon not only wants to enter this trend, but also to be at the center of it. Still, some dealers are skeptical that the service will really work in the long term. Buying cars is a complicated business, compounded by US rules that prevent retailers like Amazon from selling cars directly.

However, let us remember that Amazon is not actually the seller, but rather a facilitator of the transaction between buyer and dealer. The company is a middleman of sorts, hoping that if it simplifies the haggling and negotiation process, it will be enough to entice buyers to click the buy button.

Article originally published in WIRED, adapted by Alondra Flores.