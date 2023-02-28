The game proves that cars and football can be combined well rocket league well. In real life too, cars and football should come closer together, according to F1 football club Tottenham Hotspur. Soon you can go karting in the stadium of the English football club. Unfortunately, the track is not on the grass.

It will not surprise you that it is the first time that a go-kart track will be located in a football stadium. It also seems to be the longest indoor go-kart track in London. The track will also be located under a grandstand. Very handy when playing football, although we suspect that you are not allowed to go karting during a match.

Why go karting in a football stadium?

The reason for the go-kart track is a collaboration between the football club and F1. Tottenham Hotspur is committed to the racing class for fifteen years. Both organizations want a more sustainable future. In addition, activities are organized at schools to inspire young people to choose a job in, for example, the automotive or software development.

The national karting association of England has approved the track, which means that it can also be raced for the national karting championship. The goal is that you can go karting in the football stadium in the fall of this year. The go-kart track, together with other attractions within the stadium, should generate around £300 million a year for the local economy. Prices for karting are unfortunately not yet known.