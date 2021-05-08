Since the official presentation of the game during the month of July last year, Halo Infinite has not been shown to the public in motion again, a decision perhaps motivated by the harsh criticism that users issued about the first gameplay that we could see of the game, with a result far from what was expected for the new installment of the franchise.

However, despite the fact that the company has not shown any new Halo Infinite video, it has been sharing new images and new information about the game, such as that related to its universe, where we could see some photographs taken presumably from the title .

Soon we could see a new trailer for Halo Infinite

However, it seems that this situation could change shortly. Joseph Staten, member of 343 Industries, has shared through his official Twitter account an image in which we can see several consecutive sequences, which presumably would be related to a new trailer for Halo Infinite.

Former Halo Infinite developer comments on development issues

Neither Microsoft nor 343 Industries have commented on when we could see a new trailer for Halo Infinite, although we can hope that, given the proximity to the month of June, we will have to endure until the celebration of E3 2021 to be able to see the game in motion again.

With the arrival of this new trailer it is to be expected that, in addition to seeing the current state of the game, Microsoft will share the Halo Infinite release date, which presumably will be at the end of this year.