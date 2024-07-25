“Kiev urgently needs more military support, in light of the fierce fighting on the battlefield,” Brickelmans said.

“These tanks can play an important role in allowing the Ukrainian army to defend itself against Russian forces,” he added, according to a statement.

Denmark and the Netherlands announced last year that they had purchased the military equipment for 165 million euros. The Dutch government said that in recent months it had been “refurbished and tested”.

The Dutch minister added that “the last two Leopard tanks underwent verification testing yesterday (Wednesday),” and “the 14 tanks will be delivered simultaneously before the end of the summer.”