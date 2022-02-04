It seems that social networking sites are trying as much as possible to keep pace with fashion, or what has become known according to their language as “the trend”.

Although the blue bird had increased the number of words allowed in tweets over the years from 140 to 280 words, he found that this did not seem to be enough, so he moved with new measures, as recent leaks revealed that Twitter plans to introduce a feature that meets the needs of users who They like to share their thoughts in one long article.

Accordingly, the famous technical researcher, Jan Manchun Wong, published, through her account, a picture of a new tab that Twitter is preparing for her called “Twitter Articles”, that is, Twitter articles, which allow writing long articles, but she did not reveal whether the feature will be Available to all users, or whether it will be rolled out widely around the world, or whether it will be exclusive to Twitter Blue subscribers.

In the company’s first comment on the leaks about the “Twitter Articles” feature, its spokesperson confirmed to Cnet that the company “is always looking for new, optimal ways to help people start and participate in conversations.

The spokesman also announced that the blue bird will reveal more details soon.