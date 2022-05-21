Bentley is trying to change driving license laws in Europe because electric cars of the British luxury brand become so heavy that you need a truck driver’s license to drive them.

Bentley has lobbied the European Commission to raise the weight limit for standard driver’s licenses. The car manufacturer fears that electric cars will become too heavy to drive without a truck driver’s license, the website said TheDrive told.

Critical limit is 3500 kilos

Bentley recently unveiled the 5.30-meter-long Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB), which, with a maximum permissible mass (the weight of the vehicle plus the maximum permissible load) of 3250 kilograms, is poised dangerously close to the critical limit of 3500 kilograms. Bentley is already by far the heaviest car brand in the Volkswagen Group.

Electric cars are getting even heavier

Electric vehicles, arriving from 2025, will become even heavier, according to Bentley, as they add about 500 kilograms of extra weight in larger vehicles. Although BMW and Mercedes think that electric cars will no longer become heavier due to new weight-saving measures, Bentley apparently fears it will. See also Putin said about the absence of migration flows from Russia to Europe

