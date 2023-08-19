In the month of September the transfer market closes, so it is expected that in the coming weeks all those well-directed negotiations will begin to materialize, that the doubtful ones will fall completely and unsubstantiated rumors will be denied.
The arrival of Jesus: the ‘Tecatito’ crowns the Rayados del Monterreythe team that saw him born, with which he shone in the Club World Cup against Chelsea in England and who later emigrated to European football to forge a successful career in the old continent, competing every day against the best in the world, ceased to be a rumor and it became a possibility just and José Antonio: the ‘Tato’ Noriega, who serves as president of the Monterrey Football Club, declared before the media that the interest is real.
And the possibility was about to become a reality a few days ago, when different media and people close to the player began to ensure that there was already an agreement between Rayados and Sevillethat all that remains is to finalize contractual details and that Jesús Corona was already looking for a house in the city of Monterrey.
However, in recent days the signing began to cool down, to the extent that there were those who said that it would no longer come. That, taking the words of ‘Tecatito’ himself, the player was happy in Seville and that he was not thinking of returning to Mexican soccer yet.
The Rayados fans looked down and continued forward. They continued to trust their team, knowing that they still had a great squad. But just a few hours ago, in a Monterrey radio program, the journalist Felipe Galindo assured that soon there would be news on the subject of Jesus: the ‘Tecatito’ Corona, hinting that the signing was not yet dead. That there are reasons to believe that ‘Tecatito’ will reach Monterrey.
