Sinaloa ranks first nationally among the best states in the country to work in and several projects that will boost the economy and jobs will soon be completed, such as the highway from Topolobampo to Texas and the Topolobampo fertilizer plant that will boost production potential.

The Secretary of the Economy, Javier Gaxiola Coppel, explains that he has already talked with the senior officials of the Ministry of Communication and Transportation, who have made 70 percent progress in preparing the executive project, and then they will meet with the governor of Chihuahua to carry out a joint investment to build the bridge and the road.

To give an idea, he says that the economy of the state of Texas is the second in the United States, twice that of Mexico, and the link with Sinaloa can generate a demand for tourism and investment to create industrial parks and hotel complexes in Los Mochis, Topo and El Fuerte.

It is also not long before the consultation between the indigenous communities is carried out to give the green light to the construction of the fertilizer plant, which comes with German and Swedish capital, with which well-paid jobs will be created for the sons of fishermen and around generate a large number of small industries, hotels and restaurants. They are now in the awareness phase.

In the south, in Villa Unión, a large aerospace industry will also be built and the creation of micro and small industries is being promoted through entrepreneurial programs. What it is about is going from an agricultural state to an industrial one and at present industry already occupies 30 percent of Sinaloa’s production.

Sinaloa ranks fifth nationally in rule of law, Governor Rubén Rocha is in second place among the best evaluated governors and this gives certainty to investors and the population.

Potpourri. There is no deception about warning: Governor Rubén Rocha kept his word and “sent to the bench” Ruth Díaz, who dispatched as secretary of Welfare, and immediately gave office to María Inés Pérez, to put a stop to the secretaries who block the work of the undersecretaries. Previously, former Secretary of Health Héctor Melesio Cuen had already left the cabinet and this message is for others to get to work and stop doing grids.

Then Rocha, over the weekend, took a little getaway through Hidalgo, where he went, together with the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, to support the Morenoite candidate for governor, Julio Menchaca, who if Humberto Moreira’s forecasts do not fail, He will win 2-1 against his sister-in-law, Carolina Viggiano, wife of his brother, the leader of the PRI caucus in the Chamber of Deputies, Rubén Moreira. Yesterday he went to Aguascalientes.