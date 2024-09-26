Home World

The Jesus Tower of the Sagrada Familia will ultimately measure 172.5 meters, making it the tallest church tower in the world. © Imago Images

The Sagrada Familia in Barcelona is close to completing an important milestone. The Jesus Christ Tower is scheduled to be completed in 2025 and, at 172.5 meters, will surpass the Ulm Minster. Chief architect Jordi Fauli speaks of a highly complex process.

It is one of the major milestones on the way to the final completion of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona. The Jesus Christ Tower of the basilica is scheduled to be completed in 2025 – it will have a height of 172.5 meters. This means that the Sagrada Familia in Spain will replace the Ulm Minster in Germany as the tallest church in the world – whose tower measures 161.53 meters.

Gigantic glass cross weighs 50 tons

The crowning glory of this tower will be a four-armed cross that is 17 meters high and 13.5 meters wide – the colossus weighs 50 tons. “This is a highly complex process that involves the use of a wide variety of materials and techniques,” explained chief architect Jordi Fauli at a recent press conference in the Catalan capital.

Glass arms of the glass cross will be accessible to visitors

At the end of 2024, a plate will be installed on the twelfth level of the tower, on which work on the spire can then begin. The cross that will adorn the tower as the spire is specially crafted: enamelled ceramics and glass were specially designed. “The ceramics include curved and pyramid-shaped parts, and there will be windows with three layers of curved, laminated glass with cut, polished pyramids and textures,” explains architect Fauli.

During the day, the glass on the cross will reflect sunlight – at night, powerful spotlights will send beams of light across the entire city – Fauli quotes from the plans of the architect Antoni Gaudí. And the cross will offer visitors an unforgettable view – because the four arms of the glass cross will be accessible from the inside.

Official opening planned for Antoni Gaudí’s 100th death anniversary

The official opening of the tower is planned for June 2026 – in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the death of Antoni Gaudí, the architect whose plans for the construction of the church are based on.

The Chapel of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, which is located inside the building, is also scheduled to be built in 2025. Before then, work will continue this year on the lower ground floor and on the ground floor of the cloister next to the chapel.

Total completion of the building planned for 2033 – High hurdle until then

Managing Director Xavier Martinez does not want to commit to a specific date for the completion of the entire project. However, the developers would like to have construction completed by 2032 or 2033. The last major hurdle to final completion is the construction of the glory façade. This is controversial and negotiations with the city council are ongoing.