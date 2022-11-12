The platform for videoconferences and virtual classrooms zoom It will soon be integrated into the services provided by Tesla electric vehicles, since, according to the manufacturer, the video conferencing application will soon be able to run from the vehicle’s screen.

The announcement was made known by the manager of Zoom Group, Natasha Waliaduring a presentation at Zoomtopia 2022 last Tuesday where it was also shown how the service will work using as an example the Tesla Model Y.

Although so far it has not been detailed how the conference service will work zoom in teslait is expected that this will work with the main camera of the walk whose main objective is to monitor the driver of the car while it is on autopilot.

Likewise, the company also did not disclose the date on which the Zoom service will enter, however, it is also expected that it will be integrated after the release of the new Tesla models.

It may interest you:

Although the proposal sounds very interesting, doubts have also arisen about whether the videoconferences can work with the Tesla Premium Connectivity package or an additional data package must be contracted.