President Jair Bolsonaro recorded this Saturday (June 19, 2021) a message to the police officers scheduled to find Lázaro Barbosa, 32, suspected of carrying out a massacre in Ceilândia, in the Federal District, and committing other crimes. The Chief Executive published the video in his official accounts on the social networks.

“To the police officers who are capturing the marginal Lázaro, who has been leading the terror around Brasilia, we know that this bandit has a certain practice of walking in the forest without leaving any traces. But we also know that our police officers, in addition to being courageous, are tenacious and will not rest until they complete this mission. Good luck to all of you and I’m sure Lazarus will be at least behind bars soon”, said the president.

Bolsonaro made the video at the Palácio da Alvorada in Brasília, after arriving from a trip. This Saturday morning, he participated in a ceremony of pledge to the flag and delivery of the swords of the Almirante Bosísio class of the Escola Naval, on Villegagnon Island, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ).

The vice president, General Hamilton Mourão, ministers Braga Netto (Defense), Bento Albuquerque (Minas and Energy), the Union’s attorney general, André Mendonça, and congressmen were at the event with Bolsonaro.

the case

About 300 military, civil and federal police officers from the Federal District and Goiás are looking for serial killer Lázaro Barbosa in the outskirts of Brasília.

On April 26, the man broke into a house in Sol Nascente (DF, locked father and son in the bedroom and took the woman to a thicket, where he raped her).

On May 17, he took another family hostage at the same location. On June 9, Lázaro invaded a farm in Ceilândia, also in the DF, and stabbed to death 1 couple and 2 children. On the same day, he stole a farm, surrendered the caretaker and the owner of the place.

On June 12, the criminal fled to Cocalzinho de Goiás, 110 kilometers from Brasília. There, he shot people, invaded rural properties and set fire to a house, already fleeing from the police. On June 13, Lázaro stole a car, abandoned it on the BR-070 and fled into the woods.

The searches entered the 11th day this Saturday (June 19). There is a task force base set up at a school in the district of Girassol (GO).

