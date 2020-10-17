The ongoing tensions between Iran and the US continue to deepen. Now Mohammad Raza Falahzadeh, deputy commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force, has openly threatened the US. He has said that we will soon avenge the death of our commander General Qasim Sulemani from America. This high official of the Iranian army said that the killing of Iranian commanders and soldiers would not force Tehran to retreat or abandon its targets.The statement of the Iranian military officer Raza Falahzadeh matches the statement of his supreme religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Those who have already declared that Iran will never forget that the US has killed Qasim Sulemani. Tehran will certainly deal with this trauma of America.

So Iran will target the US Embassy?

US media Politico had quoted an unnamed intelligence source as saying that Tehran was looking at options to avenge the assassination of top Iranian general Qasim Soleimani. According to media outlets, the US Ambassador to South Africa could be a potential target. After which the ambassador’s security has been increased. However, this claim of Politico could not be independently verified.

America killed Kasim Sulemani

The US killed Iranian General Qasim Sulemani on 3 January 2020 in Iraq. Qasim Sulemani’s car was blown up by a missile after the American drone left Baghdad Airport. Qasim Sulemani is said to have gone on a secret diplomatic mission in Iraq. The US had alleged that Qasim Sulemani was planning an attack on his embassy.