Immense joy for the couple formed by Eleonora Boi and Danilo Gallinari, for the imminent birth of their second child

For years now they have formed one of the most beautiful couples in entertainment and sport. At the end of 2020 they had become parents for the first time, with the birth of little Anastasia and now their splendid family is about to expand again. An immense joy for Eleonora Boi and for basketball champion Danilo Gallinari.

Born in Cagliari on April 21, 1986, Eleonora Boi is graduate in political science and simultaneously participated in several beauty contestsincluding Miss Italy.

Her beauty and passion for sports have led her to become one of the journalists of the most popular genre in Italy and a very popular model.

Danilo Gallinari, on the other hand, was born in Sant’Angelo Lodigiano on 8 August 1988. Since he was a child, his extraordinary talents have brought him closer to the basketball and in 2005 he made his debut with Olimpia Milano in Serie A.

In 2008, however, he crowned the dream of every basketball player, which is to be selected to play in NBA.

He is currently not experiencing a particularly happy period. At the beginning of the season you suffered a serious injury injury to the knee that since then has kept him away from the parquet and from his teammates of the Boston Celtics.

However, his private life is booming for some years now.

The love with Eleonora Boi grows over time and the two are increasingly connectedas demonstrated by the many and very sweet photos published on social networks by the two.

Since December 2020, their love has also been crowned with the birth of theirs first daughter togetherlittle Anastasia.

Second baby on the way for Eleonora Boi

In September 2020 with a post on Instagram they had surprisingly announced that their family would be enlarged. Then, in early Decemberanother announcement, this time from birth of the child:

I thought of a thousand things to write but I could never find the right sentences. Happiness doesn’t need too many words and then under the influence of drugs it’s always better to let it go… On December 7, 2020, our Anastasia was born.

And as when it was for the first pregnancy, also in this case Eleonora and Danilo have chosen social networks to give the good news. Different and beautiful photos published yesterday, but all with a ‘detail’ in common, the now grown tummy of the model.

The couple has not revealed anything about the sex of the unborn child or to presumed date of birthbut fans learned the news with great joy.