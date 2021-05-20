The Russian city of Samara begins producing anti-insomnia glasses.

The smart glasses also help in adapting to changing time circuits in Russia, which is divided into regions where local time differs.

The Blue Sky Pro smart glasses will be produced at the mechanical electrical plant of the Russian State Corporation “Rostec”, where they were designed in cooperation with the State Medical University in the Russian city of Samara.

The smart glasses, developed by scientists, allow adjusting the circadian rhythms, and are useful for travelers, especially those moving from one timing circuit to another.

With smart glasses, it is possible to quickly restore daily vital systems, which is important if there is no natural sunlight in the office or at home.

The smart device works simply as the glasses emit a light similar to sunlight that enters the retina and activates the brain cells responsible for the internal clock. Thus, if you put on the glasses in the morning from 10 to 14 o’clock and in the evening from 14 to 18 o’clock and wear them for half an hour, the sleep cycle will return completely.

The light emitted by the glasses activates the brain and the internal vital clock. Thus, the smart device allows you to get rid of drowsiness in the morning and postpone sleep until 23 o’clock in the evening.

The director of the smart glasses laboratory, Vasily Mukhin, said that he recommends wearing the glasses for 15 minutes on the working day in case you experience drowsiness. He added that the physiological effect of the glasses lies in transferring the nocturnal biorhythm to the day (early morning hours) and delaying early sleepiness in the evening (early evening hours).

“When working the night shift, the glasses will help you return to a normal rhythm so that you do not suffer from the inability to sleep between shifts,” he said.

Smart glasses designers say it could also improve health if confronted with depression.

It is reported that the smart glasses were tested in the conditions of the polar night season in Russia.