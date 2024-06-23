Home page politics

Combat helicopters are heading for what may be their last battle in Ukraine. Norway wants to show that NATO can seal off the skies against China and Russia.

Paris – “I think attack helicopters are very vulnerable and have an uncertain future,” says Mick Ryan. The former major general of the Australian army questions Strategist the role of the manned military air force. Due to the developments in the Ukraine war, Ryan has written in the blog of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) It was described as “unlikely” that “manned combat aircraft will penetrate enemy airspace and complex air defense systems in the future.” That was at the beginning of last year, and now NATO seems to want to accelerate this development. It has learned its lessons in Ukraine.

At the recently concluded international arms fair Eurosatory in Paris, a highly mobile defence system made its first public appearance – and could mean Ukraine’s life insurance against Vladimir Putin’s air strikes: NOMAD (National Manoeuvre Air Defence) is a system from the Norwegian arms company Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace. NOMAD serves as a tracked air defence missile system for the immediate protection of ground troops close to the front. The chassis comes from the Flensburg company FFG. A first batch of six NOMAD systems is intended for the Norwegian armed forces, four of which are said to have already been delivered, reports Newsweek.

“We need to invest in capabilities that will deter China and Russia in the short term.”

The Norwegian Ministry of Defence, on the other hand, says that the system will not be fully operational until between 2026 and 2028. The German military blog hard point reported that the Netherlands and Germany have also expressed a need for them: the Dutch need 18 vehicles, which will then be equipped with other missiles; in addition, the Dutch prefer hard point a solution with more launchers per vehicle than the Norwegian version, which carries two launchers with two missiles each. The Netherlands is also said to be interested in external fire control vehicles.

Norway’s high-tech horror: German army considers delivery to Ukraine

In recent days, the Norwegian Ministry of Defence has been testing the system in the Arctic, as the Norwegian media The Barents Observer reported. The army needs modern air defense to wage war against a high-tech enemy; restoring combat air defense for the army was therefore a priority, adds the Norwegian Procurement Agency. The contracts were signed in 2019.

Hunting the “Alligator”: The new Norwegian NOMAD missile defense system is designed for short-range defense – the preferred target is the Russian “Ka-52 Alligator” attack helicopter. Ukraine has already shot down many of them. © IMAGO/Evgeny Biyatov

The blog hard point also writes that the German government is considering providing this system to the Ukrainian Air Force – Germany might then insist on using mainly German components if the financing comes solely from Germany. hard point expects that the system could then be equipped with the Iris-T SLS guided missile from Diehl Defence, i.e. their short-range missile. The delivery of the radar may then also have to be renegotiated. Currently, the radar comes from Denmark; if Sweden joins, hard pointSaab could supply this component.

Ukraine War: “The end of attack helicopters as we know them”

Newsweek expects that this short-range Norwegian air defense system, as a mobile air defense for troops on the move, will primarily target Russian attack helicopters: “attack helicopters that have proven particularly problematic for Ukraine in the fight against Russia,” as the magazine writes. NOMAD may even mean the beginning of the end of the attack helicopter system. At the beginning of February this year, for example, the US military scrapped a promising helicopter project – this “not only signals the end of an era for the classic attack helicopter, but also marks the start of a future characterized by new strategies and technologies,” writes the German magazine Investmentweekto predict that the Ukraine war would mean “the end of attack helicopters as we know them.”

According to the US Army, the development of a new reconnaissance helicopter, the Future Attack and Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA), has been cut from this year’s US budget, although the government, according to the magazine Forbes had already invested two and a half billion dollars. “In light of new technological developments, developments on the battlefield and current budget forecasts,” the Army leadership said it had come to the conclusion that it could achieve its goals more cost-effectively and effectively with a “combination of long-life, unmanned and space-based resources,” Randy George said, according to a US Army press release.

Russia’s offensives: Putin’s suicide missions for his experienced pilots

“We are learning on the battlefield – especially in Ukraine – that aerial reconnaissance has fundamentally changed,” George continued. “Sensors and weapons mounted on a variety of unmanned systems and in space are more ubiquitous, have greater range and are less expensive than ever before,” said the Joint Chiefs of Staff. According to him, the US Army’s future requirements “both in the priority theater and around the world” will be to “innovate, acquire and deploy advanced unmanned aircraft systems.”

After all, Russia has so far lost almost 140 helicopters in the Ukraine war. 105 of them have been destroyed, according to the statistics platform Oryx In June a year ago, the KyivPost reported on the losses. Since then, little has happened – Russia seems to have withdrawn its own helicopter fleet. The Ukrainian counter-offensive last year alone had neutralized ten Russian helicopters relatively quickly. Russia suffered the most losses in its fleet of Ka-52 Kamaz Alligator attack helicopters. The KyivPost had reported that Russia’s helicopters had targeted approaching armored personnel carriers and Ukrainian troop concentrations; in addition, the Russians are said to have used the attack helicopters to send reserves to the front – especially in southern Ukraine.

From the German “Tiger”: “Are combat helicopters just a temporary solution?”

Supporting infantry offensives is the preferred task for attack helicopters, so the Norwegian short-range missiles would bring the Ukrainian defenders back on a level playing field with the Russian invaders. For example, in a deadlock situation like the one in Kharkiv. The loss of the helicopters, which are estimated to cost ten million euros, also means a loss of qualified pilots. The British think tank Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) had explained the shooting down of the Russian helicopters with their attempts to roll up the Ukrainian defense positions from behind at the beginning of the war. In the meantime, the Ukrainian air defense has become more determined and the Russian pilots also lack combat experience, the RUSI.

This has also led to a discussion in Germany about the extent to which the combat helicopter is a weapon of the past: “Are combat helicopters just a temporary solution?” asked the The New Zurich Times in view of the decision to decommission the “Tiger” combat helicopter from the German army. NZZAuthor Marco Seliger has correctly interpreted the signs of the times after a year of the Ukraine war: “If the enemy has a modern air defense system, the use of helicopters is like a suicide mission.” According to him, the Russians had used attack helicopters solely because they had succeeded in eliminating the enemy’s air defenses in some areas.

In the Bundeswehr leadership, manned combat helicopters are seen as a temporary solution at best, he writes. That also seems to be the credo of the Americans – the magazine Flight Global quoted the director of the US aviation authority in March. “We must accelerate our transition from a counterinsurgency force to a force equipped for large-scale combat operations,” said General Walter Rugen. “We must invest in capabilities that will deter China and Russia in the short term.”