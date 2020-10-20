#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

It is a massacre that worries. In 2019, 5,000 dolphins were found stranded on the beaches of the Atlantic coast in France. Faced with this phenomenon, the European Commission is putting pressure on Paris by initiating proceedings for failure to protect dolphins.

The authorities therefore want to react and have proposed a surveillance plan which consists of installing cameras on board trawlers to better identify the catches of French sailors. The nets are indeed suspected of being the cause of these massive strandings of dolphins. But this announcement does not make many people happy: “How are we going to turn on the camera? Who is going to process the data? I am willing to volunteer, but there is everything to set up first”, judge Nicolas Lafargue, a shipowner at the port of Capbreton in the Landes.

On the side of environmentalists, it is the soup with the grimace. Environmental protection associations campaigned for a suspension of fishing for two weeks during the winter to protect dolphins. “It’s lobby against lobby and once again, the economic lobby wins over the environmental lobby”, breath, vexed, Georges Cingal from France Nature environnement.