Next year you can simply order an Opel, Peugeot or Citroën van on hydrogen.

Hydrogen still hasn’t broken through, but… hydrogen isn’t dead yet either. After the hydrogen car has been in our midst for a year or so, it is now time for hydrogen vans. And surprisingly they come not Bee Toyota from.

We just happened to write about it last month hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles, during our acclaimed Commercial Vehicle Week. When we wrote that article, there were no hydrogen-powered vans available in the Netherlands yet, but that will soon change.

Stellantis will also introduce their hydrogen vans, which have already been whizzing around in Germany and France, in our country. To be precise, these are the Opel Vivaro-e Hydrogen, the Citroën ë-Jumpy Hydrogen and the Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen. All these models are currently also available as electric vans. Then we mean: just with a battery.

If you find the range of those electric vans just too thin, then these hydrogen vans may be a solution. This will take you up to 400 km on a tank, while the electric Stellantis vans have a maximum WLTP range of 330 km.

To be honest, the difference in range is not huge, but for some entrepreneurs this may just be the case. It is useful that you are located near a hydrogen station, because that is still a thing.

The Stellantis hydrogen vans also have a 10.5 kWh battery, which can simply be charged and can provide a range of up to 50 km. In that sense, they are actually a kind of plug-in hybrids. The electric motor is otherwise the same as that of the battery-electric variants. So it delivers 136 hp and 260 Nm of torque.

The hydrogen-powered vans will be on the market in the second quarter of 2023. It is not yet known what the Vivaro-e Hydrogen, ë-Jumpy Hydrogen and e-Expert Hydrogen will cost.

