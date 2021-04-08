Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Hazza Al Mansoori, the Emirati astronaut, confirmed close to the announcement of the names of the two astronauts of the second batch of the Emirates Astronaut Program, and said: “After a few days, two other Emirati astronauts join me and my brother Sultan … two astronauts who were chosen from among 4,305 applicants, and after many stages. From tests and interviews, I am very excited to work with them, so that together we achieve new successes for the Emirati space sector.

In turn, the Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Niyadi said: We will not complete the exercises alone, and I and my brother Hazza .. Two new astronauts will be with us soon .. I felt great enthusiasm during the selection stages of the second batch of the Emirates Astronaut Program … and today the enthusiasm grows more as the announcement of my name approaches. The two new flagships.

After selecting the two new astronauts from the second batch, they will undergo a training plan initially within the country to ensure their readiness, in preparation for their subsequent joining the “NASA Astronaut Program for 2021”, as part of a joint cooperation agreement between the UAE and the United States of America, to be trained at the Johnson Space Center. To NASA, and then they join the astronauts, Mansouri and Neyadi, who are currently conducting their advanced professional training at the same center, which qualifies them to operate the International Space Station, and to carry out scientific research and long missions in outer space that benefit humanity.

The team of four Emirati astronauts participates in the “NASA Astronauts for 2021” program for training at the Johnson Space Center, which is one of the largest advanced centers in the world, in which training in human spaceflight, research and space flight control, and crews are trained to carry out missions in low orbit, This is done by means of the Analogue Simulation Project for Human Exploration Research, a project that looks at how missions deal with periods of extreme isolation. The training of the four Emirati astronauts at the Johnson Space Center extends from two to three years to the next, and includes training on the T-38 aircraft, the use of robots, as well as theoretical and practical training, in addition to spacewalks, leadership courses, and training. On dealing with the systems of the International Space Station in the “American section”, down to land and water survival exercises, and various physical exercises. Through its partnerships with international space agencies, the UAE has expanded to global leadership and to place a footprint in the field of space exploration, reflecting the position the UAE has reached among international entities in the space sector, especially with regard to the purpose of preparing Emirati astronauts, and providing them with expertise and knowledge at the highest levels. Globalism.

An integrated national team

Dr. Hamid Majoul Al Nuaimi, President of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, Director General of the Sharjah Academy for Space and Astronomy Science and Technology, confirmed that the two astronauts of the second batch of the Emirates Astronaut Program will soon be announced to join the astronauts Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Niyadi, so that the UAE has 4 cadres to establish a team And nationally integrated.

He said: This step seeks to establish the infrastructure for the space sector in the country and to work on various scientific missions and research. To become part of international scientific projects and support the development of this sector, as this mission falls under the “Emirates Astronaut Program”.

He added: The Emirates Astronaut Program is the first specialized program to prepare and train astronauts in the Arab world, and it aims to qualify national cadres of astronauts with the expertise and skills necessary to represent the UAE and the Arab world in future space missions.

He continued: The program also aims to qualify Emirati astronauts to travel to space after intensive training paths and to send Emirati astronauts to space with the aim of carrying out scientific experiments that benefit mankind, encouraging the culture of exploration in the UAE and motivating and inspiring young generations, in addition to establishing the UAE’s position as a partner. Global in manned spaceflight.