The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure revealed the completion of a draft resolution to reformulate housing assistance controls for the country’s citizens, including the people of determination, as it is currently presented to the Council of Ministers for discussion and approval, which includes the conditions for obtaining housing assistance from loans and grants and special conditions for some exceptional cases.

The Federal National Council approved the draft federal law regarding the establishment and organization of the Owners Association, which aims to establish a legal entity that includes property owners for the purpose of managing, developing, investing, maintaining and preserving real estate units and common and detached parts, in addition to enhancing social responsibility, providing a safe and positive environment, opening channels for communication between owners and strengthening The interconnectedness between them.

This came during the 11th session of the second regular session of the 17th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council, which was held by the Council at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi yesterday, headed by His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Chairman of the Council, and in the presence of His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, in addition to Council members.

His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei, during his response to a question from Hamid Al-Abbar Al Shamsi, a member of the Council, about the procedures for granting people of determination housing assistance, confirmed that a committee was formed that includes the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in addition to representatives of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, the Ministry of Community Development and the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers to restore Drafting controls for housing assistance, as the committee included various bodies related to the issue, and decisions will include various groups of society, including people of determination.

In response to another question from Ahmed Abdullah Al Shehhi, a member of the Council, about the measures taken by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure towards the beneficiaries of the approval of financial assistance for the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, and whose declarations expired during the year 2020. His Excellency clarified that the Ministry worked with the concerned authorities in The government has analyzed and studied all the services provided, and established mechanisms and proactive measures to ensure the mechanism for providing government services and reduce the impact of precautionary measures on the level of service provision, among which are the procedures for opening the implementation file, which have become operational remotely, and the requirements for opening the file have been reviewed with the minimum number of required documents. .

His Excellency indicated that the Ministry granted an additional period for beneficiaries to complete the documents, sometimes reaching 6 months, and granted an extension to the housing aid decisions that ended in March 2020, in addition to granting facilities for citizens to whom decisions were issued between an extension and facilitation of procedures in nearly 800 cases. A package of facilities and exemptions from fines for contractors and consultants working within projects related to housing assistance and granted them an extension of time, which contributed to reducing the burden on citizens and consultants, and contributed to business continuity and fulfillment of obligations.

His Excellency pointed out that the Ministry is currently working on implementing 11,000 housing projects, which is a large number compared to the total number that was launched by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, which reached 35,000 housing projects during the past 20 years, explaining that the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program has been merged. Within the framework of the ministry’s structure, so that it no longer enjoys the character separate from the ministry, while there has been no amendment to the name and logo of the program, and the board of directors and independence in decision-making and the budget allocated to it have been merged with the ministry’s budget, and this is for the public interest and benefit based on a study conducted by the ministry .

Angel Union

For its part, in accordance with the draft federal law regarding the establishment and organization of the owners association, its provisions apply to every real estate established by the federal authorities in any region of the state’s territory, including free zones, and where a number of people are jointly owned, and its provisions may also be applied to real estate that arises from other than Federal entities and entities after the approval of the concerned emirate, and the common parts of which are the most important of which are the real estate land in the buildings, the structure of the building, foundations, pillars, columns and walls in the buildings that carry the building or carry the ceilings, and the common separating walls between the units and walls prepared for chimneys and stores used as service rooms and places designated for waste.

The draft law permits the establishment of a union of owners in residential neighborhoods in which the number of owners of real estate units is 5 or more in accordance with its procedures, inviting all owners of real estate units in the residential neighborhood from the entity that established it, the ministry, the competent authority, or one of the owners of real estate units in the same neighborhood, for the purposes of the meeting to establish the union, 5 of the owners agree to establish the federation, choose a founding committee to complete the procedures, and propose the union’s statute for approval by its general assembly. The union is registered with both the ministry and the competent authority, and the ministry issues a decision declaring it. According to the draft law, everyone who agreed to establish it becomes a member of the union, and the rest of the owners of the units in the residential neighborhood may join the union whenever they express their desire to do so, and the union will have a general assembly as soon as it is established that includes all members of the union in the residential neighborhood, and in the case of multiple owners for one unit They shall have one representative in this assembly, and the executive regulations determine the procedures for implementing the provisions of this article.

According to the draft law, the owners association shall expire in any of the following cases: If the number of owners becomes less than the number necessary for its establishment, in the case of property loss, and the members agree to dissolve the union in residential neighborhoods, as it lapses in the event of the union’s dissolution and its general assembly and board of directors expire, and in In all cases of the union’s termination, the legal measures stipulated in the executive regulations must be taken to liquidate its rights and obligations.

Imprisonment and fine

The draft law indicated that punishable by imprisonment for a period of no less than one year, and a fine not less than 100 thousand dirhams and not more than 500 thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties, whoever: a chairman or a member of a board of directors, or a director of the union, who submits budgets or contracts other than They are authentic with knowledge of this, and every person who certifies incorrect documents related to the owners association with knowledge of this, and whoever embezzles or embezzles is punished with imprisonment for a period of no less than a year and a fine of not less than 500 thousand dirhams and not more than two million dirhams. Squandering money from the Union’s money, or making it easy for others to seize it.