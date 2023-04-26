Interviewed by The Guardian, Shuhei Yoshida Of sony explained that according to him the development of artificial intelligences it will make it useless or almost useless to learn to program to develop video games.

According to Yoshida, developers will need to learn new skills to use AI effectively, which will have a positive impact on game development.

Yoshida: “It’s one instrument. Someone has to use it. AIs can do some really weird things, as you may have seen. You have to be able to use them well. They will change the nature of learning for game developers, but eventually development will be more efficient and more and more beautiful things will be made by people.

In the future, by learning to use these tools, people will no longer need to learn to code. Creativity is more important, direction and how you present what you want.”

Yoshida joined PlayStation in 1993, a year before the launch of the company’s first console, rising to be the president of Sony Computer Entertainment Worldwide Studios. He currently looks after indie developers within PlayStation.

Continuing to talk about artificial intelligence, Yoshida said he saw fifteen presentations of Japanese indie games in a single morning, one of which was accompanied by beautiful images created with AI by a group of students.

“They said they used Midjourney, the AI ​​Art generator, to create the images. It’s amazing that a small number of young people can make an amazing looking game. In the future, artificial intelligence will be able to make interesting animations, behaviors and even debug programs.”