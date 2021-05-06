Sony’s revenue increased by 9 percent during the fiscal year 2020, and consolidated operating revenues increased by 15 percent year-on-year compared to the same period last year, as a result of strong growth in the gaming and networking segment, as well as the financial services segment.

In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the value of operating revenues reached $ 9.1 billion (971.9 billion yen), up 15% at $ 7.96 billion (845 billion yen) in fiscal 2019. While sales recorded $ 84 billion (8.999 trillion yen). Compared to 77.8 billion dollars (8.259 trillion yen) last year, an increase of 6.97 billion dollars (740 billion yen).

Sony games and networks also achieved an increase of 6.4 billion dollars (679 billion yen), a 34 percent increase in revenues compared to the fiscal year 2019. Consolidated sales amounted to 25 billion dollars (2.656 trillion yen), while operating income reached 3.22 billion dollars. (342 billion yen) in fiscal year 2020. This increase in operating revenues is mainly due to the increase in game software sales and network services, which covered the increase in sales, general and administrative expenses for the launch of the new PlayStation5 gaming platform.

On the other hand, financial services witnessed revenue growth of 28 percent year-on-year, to reach $ 15.73 billion (1.669 trillion yen), while operating income increased by $ 329.87 million (35 billion yen) to reach $ 1.55 billion (164 billion). yen). The company’s music business also recorded an increase in sales and operating profit.

In contrast, there was a decline in sales of electronic products and solutions, as well as imaging and sensor solutions. However, electronic products and solutions recorded a significant increase in operating profits.