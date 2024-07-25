Sony has presented a new DualSense for PS5in limited edition and is entirely characterized by a Concord style graphicswhich at $84.99 is also the most expensive edition seen so far for the Sony console controller.

The controller is currently available for pre-order on PlayStation Directat least for the US version of the service, since it is not yet available in the Italian version. However, it is likely that it will be made available in the next few hours, pending further information.

This is one of the most fascinating versions of the DualSense seen so far, or at least one of the most elaborate, given that the characterization touches practically every side of the peripheral.