Sony has presented a new DualSense for PS5in limited edition and is entirely characterized by a Concord style graphicswhich at $84.99 is also the most expensive edition seen so far for the Sony console controller.
The controller is currently available for pre-order on PlayStation Directat least for the US version of the service, since it is not yet available in the Italian version. However, it is likely that it will be made available in the next few hours, pending further information.
This is one of the most fascinating versions of the DualSense seen so far, or at least one of the most elaborate, given that the characterization touches practically every side of the peripheral.
Perhaps the controller is more fascinating than the game
The new DualSense has a black base and a series of finishes that recall the geometric style of some of Concord’s graphic elements, with the game’s title on the back.
Red, gray, and blue lines adorn the front, along with a central design that takes up a good portion of the trackpad in the middle of the controller. Overall, this is a really attractive device, regardless of whether or not you’re a fan of the new game coming from Firewalk Studio and Sony.
At this point we await information on the possible launch in Italy, with possible news that could arrive in the next few hours. In the meantime, Concord as a game is not doing particularly well: the beta has ended and seems to have been a notable flop, furthermore it has received very low ratings on the PlayStation Store, with pre-orders that have dropped.
