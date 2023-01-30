Introducing the cover athlete of MLB The Show 23Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Miami Marlins, sony also announced on which platforms the game will be released on March 28, 2023: PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S. The Xbox version will also be playable from launch on Xbox Game Pass.

For those amazed to see a title from PlayStation Studios, specifically from Sony San Diego, on the subscription service of Microsoftknow that it is not even the first time this has happened.

Let’s read some other details taken from the announcement on the PlayStation Blog:

“Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s electric personality, his way of playing and his passion for all things baseball made him a great choice for the cover of MLB The Show 23. Jazz grew up in Nassau, Bahamas , playing baseball on the beach with friends. As Jazz puts it: “No umpires, no catchers, just hit hard and have fun, we played just to play.” He never thought a guy like him, from the Bahamas, would have a future on the diamond, not to mention landing on the cover of MLB The Show!”

As for i prices, on the PlayStation Blog we can read: “Standard Edition for PlayStation 4 is $59.99 USD/$69.99 CAD. Standard Edition for PlayStation 5 is $69.99 USD/$79.99 CAD.” Pre-orders for the game will open on February 6, 2023 on the PlayStation Store, but the Collector’s Edition will be presented on February 2. L