Important details and claims continue to emerge from the deposition of Jim Ryan, the boss of PlayStation, in the legal dispute between Microsoft and the US FTC, which is trying to block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Among the topics touched there is also Xbox Game Passthe flagship service of the Redmond giant, which according to Jim Ryan is not appreciated by the “unanimousness from the publishers”as it “destroys the value” of games.

Specifically, during a meeting with Fidelity investors, Ryan said: “I’ve talked to all the publishers and they are unanimously against the Game Pass, because it destroys the value“.

In the deposition, Ryan defended this claim, referring to it as a “widespread view among publishers.”

He also reiterated that in his opinion Activision Blizzard would never have granted entry to the series Call of Duty in the Xbox Game Pass catalog prior to its acquisition by Activision Blizzard for the same reasons.

Also during the deposition, the PlayStation boss also spoke of the Xbox exclusivity of Redfall and Starfield, declaring that they do not represent a threat to competitiveness in the console market.