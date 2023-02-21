Sony has announced the first State of Play broadcast of 2023, set for this Thursday 9pm UK time.

in a blog postSony outlined what fans can expect from the show, which features a deep dive into Rocksteady’s upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and the reveal of five upcoming PSVR2 games.

It sounds like this State of Play won’t go big on first-party PlayStation 5 games, however.

Newscast: How do you feel about Switch in 2023, following the Nintendo Direct?

Here’s the official blurb:

“State of Play returns with its first show of 2023! Get ready for new looks at some anticipated games from our third-party partners, as well as a first glimpse at five PlayStation VR2 games set to arrive later this year.

“Then, settle in for more than 15 minutes of all-new gameplay details and updates on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the next game from Rocksteady Studios.”

State of Play broadcasts on PlayStation’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.