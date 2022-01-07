YE Saturday, 8 January 2022, 00:33



A new player comes to the disputed electric vehicle market. The Japanese multinational Sony will establish a new company, Sony Mobility, in the spring of 2022, through which it intends to explore the market entry of its electric vehicles. Within the framework of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which is held these days in Las Vegas, Sony has also exhibited a new SUV prototype, Vision-S 02, which uses the same ‘EV / Cloud’ platform as Vision-S 01 .

Last year at CES 2020, Sony announced and launched Vision-S, an initiative aimed at helping “the evolution of mobility.” Thereafter, it began road testing in Europe in December 2020 and began safety verification and user experience testing with the imaging and sensing technology installed inside and outside the vehicle, and the human-to-human interface system. machine (HMI). The company began 5G test drives in April 2021.

The company understands that by offering

entertainment experiences Using the large interior space and the variations of a 7-seater, this new prototype will promote, together with the Vision-S 01, “the accommodation of a great variety of lifestyles within a society in which values ​​are increasingly more diversified ». It should be remembered that the Japanese manufacturer produces the successful Play Station entertainment system, as well as televisions, music equipment and mobile telephony, and all this can serve as a starting point to disembark in an industry, the automobile, in which software every time it has more weight.

«To provide a high-quality movie experience, Vision-S includes the fully integrated digital video service» Bravia Core for Vision-S «. The service allows shared or individual video playback on the front widescreen and individual rear seat screens, Sony explained in a statement.

“Gaming capabilities have been expanded to play PlayStation games

through a remote connection to a console at home, in addition to the ability to stream games through the cloud, “he adds.

Safe driving



In terms of safety, these models present a system that helps safe driving by recognizing and analyzing the environment in real time, with sensors installed 360 degrees around the vehicle. These sensors include image sensors

High sensitivity CMOS, high resolution and wide dynamic range and LiDAR sensors that accurately detect three-dimensional space.

Furthermore, the system provides an intuitive interaction with the driver in combination with the vehicle’s sound system and the HMI system, so that the driver can accurately judge the state of the environment, such as the presence of emergency vehicles, even from the vehicle interior.

Time of Flight (ToF) sensors are used to provide control functions for driver authentication and to monitor passengers. They also support intuitive voice and gesture commands intended to improve the usability of the car interface.