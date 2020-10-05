Japan company Sony, which manufactures smartphones, TVs and other electronic products, has launched the most expensive TV in India so far. Sony launched the 85-inch Ultra Premium 8K LED TV Z8H LED in India on Monday 5 October, priced at Rs 13,99,990. The screen resolution of this 8K TV is 7680 x 4320 pixels, so that you can get an idea of ​​its picture quality. Sony has launched it in a way with the tagline ‘Ready for PlayStation 5’, which tries to show the premium user that this TV is for you if you want to make your gaming experience amazing. . Since the price of this 85-inch 8K TV is very high, Sony has clearly stated that this TV is for the premium customer, who wants to have a unique experience.Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will be launched in India on October 6, know special things

This TV is best for gamers!

According to Sony, this smart TV has used the most powerful picture processor X1 Ultimate, which offers crisp images with high contrast. From this TV, gamers can easily connect PlayStation 5 and play games in 4K quality at 120 frames per second (fps). The refresh rate of this TV is up to 120 Hz. This TV from Sony Company is equipped with Full Array LED backlit display, with X-tended Dynamic Range PRO and Local Dimming. Talking about the rest of the features of Sony 85-inch 8K LED Z8 H TV, it supports HDR 10, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

Sony claims, it is tremendous in TV picture and sound quality

Sony Z8H 85 inch 8K LED 16GB Storage

Sony’s 8K Smart TV runs on Android TV operating system, in which you can easily open playstore and download your favorite apps. This TV has 16 GB inbuilt storage. This Dhansu TV can connect 4 HDMI ports and 3 USB ports. The special thing in this TV remote is that if you keep it in the dark then light starts burning in it automatically. The remote of this smart TV also has a Google Assistant feature. It also supports other AI devices including Alexa, Google Homes.

Other AI system support including Alexa, Google Home

Samsung and LG collide

Sony’s TV has 2 boofers and two tweeters at the bottom, but when you watch movies or listen to songs, you realize that the sound is coming from the screen. One drawback of this TV is that it does not have a QLED or OLED screen. Sony’s smart TV will compete with Samsung QLED 85 inch 8K TV and LG Signature OLED 8K 88 inch TV, which cost 15 lakh and 30 lakh rupees respectively. Let me tell you that 8K TV can be of very limited use in India, because neither online video streaming platform is providing 8K video feature nor there is more 8K gaming facility.