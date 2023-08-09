Video games have long been embracing the photographic passion of users, but for those who are really photographers now Amazon and Sony are bidding on a Sony ZV-E1, a full-frame Vlog camera with 28-60mm f/4-5.6 interchangeable lens. The reported discount is 22%, or €656.87. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this vlog camera it is 2.999€. The current discount is the best ever for the platform and the product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

There Sony ZV-E1 is a full-frame Vlog camera with an interchangeable 28-60mm f/4-5.6 lens. It’s compact and lightweight and records up to 4K 60p. With a free upgrade you can also record 4K120p slow motion. This camera features AI-enhanced processor with autofocus capabilities that detect humans, pets and other objects, as well as Auto Framing and Framing Stabilizer. If you use Sony lenses, it also features breathing compensation. By associating the camera with the smartphone it is also possible to stream in 4K and 30p or in FullHD 60p without having to use capture cards or additional software.