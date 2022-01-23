Among new generations of consoles and constantly evolving technologies, the world of televisions has had a significant upsurge in recent years, with in fact many companies that have had to launch high-end products at increasingly affordable prices. Of course, there are still cheaper choices than OLED, but for users looking for an amazing result from the point of view of color fidelity and absolute blacks, this is still one of the high points (in almost all cases) that the market can offer. Of this idea it was Sony, which brought the new TVs to market XR55A80J with this type of panel, which we want to tell you about in the course of this review.

Elegant and quality

The TV Sony XR55A80J we talk about in this review is actually part of a series consisting of three models, as they are added XR-65A80J (here the link for the purchase) And XR-77A80J (here the link for the purchase), as the 65-inch and 77-inch names suggest, respectively. As for the model on which we have had the opportunity to put our hand, it is a product that already out of the package – well structured and ready to protect it from scratches and bumps – comes with a somewhat elegant design, with side edges of 8 mm that reach 10 mm at the bottom, certainly not the best in subtlety, but still pleasing to the eye. The device rests on a total of two metal feet finished in rubber, which can be placed in three different positions to slightly adapt the item to your workstation, obtaining a stable result in each individual case.

We find a total of 4 HDMI ports, 3 facing downwards, and one on the left side. good setup for cable management, with two of these offering 2.1 technology, which allows you to connect next-generation consoles (and more) without resorting to adapters. Obviously, what immediately stands out when you turn on the device is the truly excellent display quality, which can also be improved with the right settings, which we will return to later. The 4K OLED panel, although it does not offer the potential of OLED EVO of Sony, is able to amaze anyone coming from further solutions, and manages to compete with the high-end reference to which the Sony XR55A80J we tell you about in this tip review.

Although with an average brightness of “only” 750 nits, the blacks are really absolute, and one of the best qualities of this panel is its viewing angle, which allows it to be inserted with excellent results even in large enough environments, still obtaining an excellent effect thanks to the high resolution and the OLED panel and toHDR. It must be specified that for really huge rooms it might be appropriate to evaluate the purchase of the two larger versions, although these obviously cost more than theXR55A80J. It also remains to specify that, despite a fairly good quality, we are not looking at a replacement for a quality soundbar, and consequently this may be another purchase to consider.

Features to keep an eye on

One of the strengths of this little gem is the Cognitive Processor XR inserted inside, a Sony-branded device that allows a sea of ​​improvements thanks to the AI, which when compared with the classic view really stand out. This is able to analyze the images that are projected on the screen to improve them with what is called in the settings Reality Creation, not that the multitude of settings boil down to just that. A detail to consider is that both with the pre-sets inserted and with the basic setup when you take the TV out of the box, it is possible to obtain excellent results in the settings even for users who do not want to waste a lot of time with everything.

With i 120 Hz and almost instant response time, sports contents are a pleasure to watch, together with those where there is a considerable dose of action, with once again the right filters that can improve everything. While unfortunately the VRR is still slow to arrive thanks to a due update, since it has been promised, the TV is classified as “Perfect for PlayStation 5“, And in fact provides an excellent result even for gamers by exploiting the 4K at 120Hz (two qualities not yet supported by many games). It must be said that using HDR the response times are considerably increased, but nothing that can weigh anything other than frenetic and competitive games, so obviously settings of this type and a TV like the XR55A80J they are not that suitable.

The software sector has been particularly taken care of by the company also thanks to the Google TV operating system, which allows the inclusion of many useful apps, with even new ones that are continuously added and will be compatible with this TV for a long time, albeit the 16 GB of storage memory present can end with enough speed. We close this review by specifying that the supplied remote control, although it does not shine in terms of aesthetics and functionality – apparently being very resistant – offers the main useful shortcuts for a smart TV of this type.