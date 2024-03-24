Samsung, Apple and Xiaomi have made releases that have redefined the way we capture the world by integrating photo and video systems with cutting-edge technology. Without in this huge technological world, Sony Xperia has managed to raise the bar with the Sony Xperia PRO-I, a device that goes beyond just redefining mobile photography.

He Sony Xperia PRO-I It presents innovative features that distinguish it in the market. Its one-inch image sensor far surpasses conventional systems found in next-generation devices, even surpassing those from leading brands such as Samsung and iPhone. This technological advancement positions the Xperia PRO-I as an ideal tool for photographers, video content creators and film enthusiasts looking for an all-in-one device to record, edit and share their work.

From the first glance, the Xperia PRO-I impresses with its distinctive design reminiscent of a professional camera. Featuring a black frosted glass back panel and a matte finish, along with a metal frame that adds strength and elegance, the device exudes an aura of authenticity and quality.

The 6.5-inch screen with 4K HDR OLED technology offers an unrivaled visual experience, with a 120Hz refresh rate that ensures total immersion when consuming multimedia content or capturing high-quality photos and videos.

In terms of performance, the Xperia PRO-I does not disappoint. With a combination of 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage supported by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, The device offers exceptional performance and a smooth experience in daily use.

The photographic capacity of the Xperia PRO-I is another of its highlights. Equipped with a triple camera system that includes a RX100 VII sensor Customized exclusively for this device, it offers high-resolution images with less noise. The primary and secondary lenses, backed by ZEISS technology, ensure superior optical quality in all lighting conditions.

For video lovers, the Xperia PRO-I offers movie recording capabilities with Cinematography Pro, which allows for pro-like adjustments, including a 21:9 aspect ratio and 1080p resolution. 4K HDR video. With a one-inch sensor and dual F2.0/4.0 aperture, users can expect cinematic quality in their productions.

Despite all these advanced features, the Sony Xperia PRO-I It has a price according to its quality, being located in the range of 1,799 euros, approximately equivalent to 35,000 Mexican pesos. Although it can be considered a considerable investment, the device offers a unique photography and video experience that surpasses the competition, setting a new standard in the smartphone industry.